Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon runner struck following vehicle crash

The Brief: A Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon runner was injured after she was hit by a vehicle in Cudahy on Sunday, Oct. 6. The initial multi-vehicle crash started with a driver having a medical emergency. The runner and the two drivers involved were taken to the hospital.



A Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon runner is recovering after a car hit her during the race on Sunday, Oct. 6.

It all happened shortly after 11 a.m., on South Lake Drive in Cudahy. Police say the driver had a medical emergency.

It was supposed to be a morning of setting personal records.

But for one runner, the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon took a tragic turn.

Cudahy police say during the marathon a vehicle hit a 28-year-old runner.

It happened before 11:30 a.m. near Henry and South Lake Drive, across from Aurora St. Luke's Hospital.

Police say a 68-year-old Waterford woman driving southbound experienced a medical emergency. She sideswiped another vehicle, causing a rollover.

Police say the woman then hit the runner before then coming to a stop near the woods.

One car in the woods

"These are obviously incidents we never want to see happen in any event, any live event," said Jen Puente from the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon.

Neighbors say the southbound lanes were open to traffic, but the northbound lanes were closed for the race and the runner was alone.

There were no hard barriers blocking cars from getting close to the course.

"There were cones along the race route to indicate the race route, along with signage, public awareness and officials along the course," added Puente. "The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon team will continue debriefing and looking at options to ensure runner safety not just next year but perpetuity."

The runner and two drivers involved were taken to the hospital.

One vehicle was on its side

Puente provided an update on the runner who survived but never reached the finish line.

"The runner was released from the hospital and is at home recuperating and recovering," said Puente.

Police say the runner who was hit is from Medford, Wisconsin, which is in the northern part of the state.

FOX6 is working to get an update on the others involved in this incident.