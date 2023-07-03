Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks: Vendors' 24-hour annual trip from Florida

For the past 15 years, one family has been making a 24-hour trip to come to Milwaukee for the fireworks along the lakefront. They said without them, there would be no corndogs or funnel cakes for the Veterans Park crowds to enjoy.

On July 3 at the lakefront, one family of vendors stakes out the same spot every year.

"We get a prime spot right on the corner," said Tylre Burke. "Like I said, we are in the thick of it."

For Burke and her family at R&D Foods, the tradition is worth the trip.

"We drive up here from Orlando, Florida each year," said Burke. "The past 15 years we have been driving up."

Their staples are funnel cakes and corn dogs,

"We try to push out fresh, quality food," said Burke. "People really take note of that. You can smell, taste, see and hear it all."

It wouldn't be a Wisconsin fireworks display without a staple like cheese curds.

Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings said he was one of the first vendors.

"Over the years, what we have seen is we start to develop friendships with a lot of the people that come down here, the vendors," said Fisher.

Fisher said sales are good on Monday and vibes were high.

"It’s a fun place to be on July 3 every year," said Fisher.

Ronald Billington's patriotic spirit was on full display.

"I try to shine a little bit and show that America is great," said Billington.

"You see a lot of familiar faces as you keep coming back," said Burke.

Burke said the energy and meeting new people make her 24-hour trip worth every minute.