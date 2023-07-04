Fireworks cleanup, Milwaukee County Parks seeks volunteers

After fireworks illuminated Milwaukee's lakefront Monday, the Fourth of July focus was on cleanup at Veterans Park.

FOX6 News was at the lakefront Tuesday morning and saw crews collecting trash, sweeping streets and removing portable toilets. But with more celebrations to come, more work is ahead.

Milwaukee County Parks is looking for help to clean up Tuesday night's community fireworks. Those interested can pick a park and time slot on the department's website.