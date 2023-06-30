Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks: Boat, public safety restrictions
article
MILWAUKEE - Port Milwaukee announced on Friday, June 30 safety restrictions in advance of the Lakefront Fireworks set for Monday evening, July 3.
Members of the public are advised on the following:
- The Port’s South Harbor Tract (commonly referred to as Jones Island) will be closed to the public on Monday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. No public access locations on Jones Island, including near the Hoan Bridge and at Kaszube’s Park, will be available for watching the fireworks.
- A slow-no wake zone notice on the water has been previously issued by the City of Milwaukee Harbormaster from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for Monday, July 3. Vessel speed limits are restricted to five miles per hour, slow no wake, in Milwaukee Harbor during this time. Law enforcement will be present on the water.
- Private events are expected to be held near Pier Wisconsin at both Discovery World museum and Harbor House restaurant during the evening of Monday, July 3. Lakefront public access thoroughfares connecting Discovery World, Pier Wisconsin, and Harbor House will remain open and available throughout the day, including near the Rotary Amphitheater at Discovery World.
- Residents should consider other publicly-accessible locations to watch the fireworks on Monday, July 3, including E. Erie Street, Urban Park, the Russel Avenue Fishing Pier, South Shore Park, Veterans Park, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and more.
Updates will be available for members of the public as needed at portmilwaukee.com.