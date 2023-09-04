Milwaukee Labor Day Parade at Zeidler Union Square

Labor Day is here, and Milwaukee is starting the celebration off with the annual Labor Day Parade at Zeidler Union Square at 11 a.m.

The parade will head east on Wisconsin Avenue, then turn onto Broadway before making its way to the main gates of Maier Festival Park.

The Maier Festival Park is where the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the parade and the Laborfest celebration, visit the Milwaukee County website.

