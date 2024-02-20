Milwaukee Ko-Thi Dance Company; expression rooted in tradition

On a freezing January evening, an intense 45-minute rehearsal warms up dancers inside a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) dance studio.

"It's all about getting down, enjoying yourself and letting your hair down," Sonya Thompson said.

Freedom fuels a Ko-Thi Dance Company practice. Ko-Thi is a Milwaukee-based African dance company.

"Ko-Thi is a living, breathing entity that exists because people allow themselves to freely express whatever it is," Ferne Caulker said.

Caulker founded the company in 1969. She noticed a lack of African dance being taught.

"How could such a big chunk of the planet be ignored in academia. That led me down a rabbit hole and it became a lifelong passion," Caulker said.

She traveled to Africa and brought what she learned back to Milwaukee. For nearly 55 years, Ko-Thi has passed on tradition to countless dancers

"The thing that always amazes me is they just keep on coming so I just keep on staying. It's a no brainer," Caulker said.

During performances, the company is able to teach audiences of all backgrounds

"Me keeping something alive, it's not just for me. It's for the future. Because who will?" artistic director Sonya Thompson said.

Their expression is exposure and education.

"My motivation is until my last breath I will always fight to make sure the African arts and history and legacy are passed on to our babies," Caulker said.

Ko-Thi Dance Company will celebrate 55 years in the Spring.