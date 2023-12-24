Milwaukee kids get surprise Christmas gifts

Christmas came early for families on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Hundreds of Westlawn Gardens kids were surprised with presents, thanks to the giving spirit of one organization.

"It is the responses that we get," said Vaun Mayes of RBGiftMust MKE. "People seek us out, they cry. The children are so happy."

RBGiftMust MKE is a local charity. Mayes said it’s the 10th year the group has given out presents to neighborhoods touched by gun violence.

"I don’t know what’s going on in that house," said Dee-Dee Davis. "Whether it’s financial issues, depression, loss of family members, all of that."

The group had help from several local partners, like Program the Parks MKE, Community Task Force MKE and the Running Rebels Community Organization. Together, they raised more than $10,000 to buy and hand out gifts.

"We just want to show them love and unity and some support," Mayes said.

Organizers said it’s a small price to pay to remind the community of the true spirit of the holiday season.

"Just to bring joy during a season that can also be really hard for many people," Davis said.

The group also sponsors up to 10 families every year affected by gun violence.