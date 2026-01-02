Milwaukee kids found near 99th and Fond du Lac; parents located

article

UPDATE: Police say the children have been identified, and their parents have been located.

Original story below

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to identify two lost children and locate their parents or guardians.

Search for parents, guardians of lost children

What we know:

Officials say both children were located around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, in the area of 99th and Fond du Lac Avenue on the city's northwest side.

The boy appears to be approximately 2 years old, officials said. The girl appears to be approximately 1 year old. Both children are safe and in good health.

Call with info

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding whom the lost children are and/or who their parents (or guardians) are, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.