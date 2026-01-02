Milwaukee kids found near 99th and Fond du Lac; parents located
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police say the children have been identified, and their parents have been located.
Original story below
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help to identify two lost children and locate their parents or guardians.
Search for parents, guardians of lost children
What we know:
Officials say both children were located around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 2, in the area of 99th and Fond du Lac Avenue on the city's northwest side.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The boy appears to be approximately 2 years old, officials said. The girl appears to be approximately 1 year old. Both children are safe and in good health.
Call with info
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding whom the lost children are and/or who their parents (or guardians) are, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.