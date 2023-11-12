Holiday toy drive, Milwaukee youth organization on a mission

Two Milwaukee moms are on a mission that starts with neighborhood youth.

Sisters-in-law Alexandria and Cinnamon Blockmon felt something was missing. One month ago, they introduced "Kids On The Block" – their new youth organization.

"I just wanted to find a way to help kids," said Alexandria. "We are trying to get that sense of community back."

"When you think of community, you think about the kids that sit on the block with the neighbors," Cinnamon said.

Kids On The Block's mission is to promote healthy relationships and youth development. Their first assignment is a holiday toy drive for kids of all ages.

"Kids On The Block" holiday toy drive

"Let’s do something where we can really help everybody," said Cinnamon. "It can be big, small, however we can help. If we can do it, we can make it happen."

The moms said they hope to collect 150 gifts. They are partnering with Scott Christian Youth Fellowship Center, where all the gifts will be dropped off.

It doesn't stop there. The moms have plans in the works for Milwaukee's youth.

"We want to work on skills, teach kids, help develop their skills, learn what they are good at," Alexandria said.

The toy drive ends Nov. 27. Kids On The Block is hosting a party Dec. 16 to give the gifts to those in need. Anyone looking to drop off or pick up donations is asked to call 414-840-9490.