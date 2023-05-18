Milwaukee Kia, Hyundai thefts class action lawsuit settled

article

Kia and Hyundai reached a preliminary $200 million-plus settlement in a Milwaukee class action suit over a defect that makes certain models easy to steal.

Barton Cerjak S.C. filed the first consumer class action case against Kia and Hyundai in June 2021 in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. It was then removed to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

In filing the lawsuit, the attorneys said:

"The City of Milwaukee has seen a massive spike in motor vehicle thefts in 2021—a 193% increase in the last year. The Milwaukee Police Department has described the situation as a car theft "epidemic." The car thieves’ main targets are Hyundais and Kias, which account for approximately 66% of all thefts across all vehicles.

Kia and Hyundai thefts have increased by a whopping 2,500% since this time last year. The principal culprits, many of whom are middle-schoolers, have even coined themselves the "Kia Boyz," in an apparent homage to the ease with which these cars are stolen. Indeed, Kia and Hyundai vehicles—who share common ownership, and hence, common design features—are being stolen at such an alarming rate that the Milwaukee Police Department ("MPD") is handing out free steering wheel locks to these vehicle owners."

Kia, Hyundai thefts

The case was settled Thursday, May 18 for more than $200 million.

Statement from Barton Cerjak S.C.

Barton Cerjak S.C. is pleased to announce that Kia America, Inc. and Hyundai Motor America have agreed in principle to a resolution of consumer class claims relative to a defect that made certain vehicle models easy to steal. The firm filed the first consumer class action case against Kia and Hyundai in June 2021 concerning this defect well over a year before any other cases were brought. The case was filed in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court and then removed to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

"We started this case to try to make a difference in our community," said firm co–founder James Barton. "The City of Milwaukee was under siege given the rash of stolen vehicles, and when no other firms were willing to take on Kia and Hyundai to hold them accountable, we decided we had to do something. We’re pleased that the hard work our firm did and the resources we expended raised awareness of the issue and ultimately contributed to this resolution. We hope the fix developed by Kia and Hyundai will be implemented quickly, that all affected owners will be appropriately compensated, and that this problem will soon be in the past. Our firm remains committed to ensuring that all those who have been affected receive justice."

After the first–filed case was unsealed and became public in July 2022, over 60 additional copycat suits were filed across the country. The cases were then consolidated and are now pending in multi–district litigation before the United States District Court for the Central District of California, where the United States operations of Kia and Hyundai are headquartered. The next step in the process requires court approval of the proposed nationwide settlement.