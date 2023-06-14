Milwaukee Justice Center 12th ‘Run for Justice’

Milwaukee Justice Center hosted its 12th annual "Run for Justice" Wednesday, June 14 along the lakefront.

The 5K route also featured a one-mile walk.

Everyone was welcome, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Justice Center. Its mission is "to address the unmet legal needs of Milwaukee County's low-income unrepresented litigants through court-based programs and legal resources."

Runners were able to enjoy live music, beverages and food trucks after the race.