Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting; teen accused has history of weapons charges

Court documents are shedding light on the chaotic shooting following the city's Juneteenth celebrations a week ago.

Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy is believed to be the only shooter in the incident. He was on electronic monitoring at the time for a gun arrest a couple of months ago – and is an adjudicated felon for an armed robbery when he was 13.

Prosecutors say the Juneteenth incident started as a fight involving two girls that devolved into a larger fight. Video from bystanders captured the fights.

Court documents say the 15-year-old wearing a black hoodie with blue writing stumble out of a fight and out of view of a camera. Another boy pulled out a gun and fumbled with it. That is when police say the 15-year-old boy fired his gun – at least four shots into the group.

"It’s sad. How can we celebrate when it’s our own? Our children that are doing the shootings?" said Camelia Pickett of Milwaukee.

Six teens were shot, including a 17-year-old girl in the neck.

"There’s no reason that a young person should have their hands on a gun at anytime," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Months earlier, court documents say the 15-year-old defendant was arrested with ah AK-47-modeled semiautomatic pistol. He was released on GPS against the state's protest.

In 2021, the then-13-year-old boy was adjudicated a felon for two counts of armed robbery – and given nine month probation in that case.

Police arrested the 15-year-old last Wednesday. He made his first court appearance a day later – and was ordered detained in secure custody. The court found the boy has "high supervision needs" – and is a "risk of physical harm to the community and running away." The boy remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear before a judge later this week.