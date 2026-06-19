The Brief FOX6 News is honoring Juneteenth with a full day of dedicated coverage. Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth Jubilee starts at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19. This is the 55th year, making it one of the nation's longest-running traditions.



FOX6 News is honoring Juneteenth with a full day of dedicated coverage starting with a special edition of WakeUp at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19.

We'll bring you all the action from Milwaukee's 55th annual Juneteenth celebration, plus live updates all afternoon from the Wisconsin Live Desk on FOX LOCAL.

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The backstory:

This year marks 55 years of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration – one of the longest-running traditions in the nation. The parade runs along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Concordia to Center, followed by more festivities.

Special coverage

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery, as the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally given the news they were free. That was two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The FOX6 News anchor team also posted a series of videos ramping up to this year's celebration – check them out the FOX6 Milwaukee TikTok.

More Juneteenth coverage

The Source: FOX6 News is producing special coverage of Milwaukee's 55th annual Juneteenth celebration.