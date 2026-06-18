Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth is nation's longest-running; "American history"
MILWAUKEE - On June 19th, 1865 – nearly 3 full years after President Abraham Lincoln's emancipation proclamation declared the abolition of slavery in the United States – federal soldiers rode into Galvetson, Texas, to announce "all slaves are free." This week on Open Record, FOX6's Bryan Polcyn and Bria Jones talk to organizers of Milwaukee's 55th Juneteenth celebration, who say it is "not just Black history, it's American history." Hear how a pair of young professionals are bringing Juneteenth awareness to a new generation on social media. And why Wisconsin is one of just 18 states that does not consider Juneteenth a state holiday.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall
- Wisconsin Juneteenth flag raised; paid holiday debate continues
- Juneteenth celebration at Summerfest; experiences, events June 18-20
- Milwaukee's Juneteeth Pageant; teens, kids encouraged to register
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