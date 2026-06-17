Wisconsin Juneteenth flag raised; paid holiday debate continues

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers raised the Juneteenth flag over the State Capitol in Madison on Wednesday. Wisconsin has recognized Juneteenth for more than a decade, but it is not a paid state holiday. State Sen. Dora Drake, a Milwaukee Democrat, said she believes Wisconsin should make Juneteenth and Veterans Day paid state holidays.



Gov. Tony Evers raised the Juneteenth flag over the State Capitol on Wednesday, June 17, marking the seventh consecutive year he has ordered the flag to fly there.

What we know:

Dozens gathered on the Capitol steps on a rainy Wednesday afternoon to mark Juneteenth. The Juneteenth Flag will temporarily replace the Progress Pride Flag until sunset on Sunday, June 21, in celebration of Juneteenth.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in 2021, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. By then, Wisconsin had already recognized the holiday for more than a decade.

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Of the 32 states that recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, the vast majority added it in 2020.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Dora Drake, a Milwaukee Democrat, said there is more that can be done. She pointed out Wisconsin has yet to observe Juneteenth as a paid state holiday.

"Well, frankly, we have taken steps back," Drake said. "Honestly, legislation and the budget process [are holding us back]. That’s why those were some of the first things striked out."

Evers declined to speak with FOX6 News on camera, but a spokesperson said he pushed to add Juneteenth and Veterans Day as state government holidays in his last budget.

Dig deeper:

According to data from the Congressional Research Service , all 50 states and Washington, D.C., formally recognize or observe Juneteenth. However, only 32 states and D.C. have made it a paid state holiday.

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"It's not just a flag raising or a holiday just to push off – it’s to signal to everybody recognizing that our experiences, struggles and joys can’t be put aside," Drake said.

While Juneteenth is a paid federal holiday, 18 states do not recognize it as an official paid state holiday.

What they're saying:

"Should that change – hopefully it will," Drake said. "I do believe there is something we can see having Juneteenth and Veterans Day as holidays. It’s long overdue."

"Juneteenth is a reminder that, even in our darkest hours, the human spirit cannot be silenced, and freedom will always triumph, and today, that truth remains as important as ever," Evers said in a statement. "Especially at a time when there are those who would rather rewrite history than learn from it and try to sow division and hate, we must remember that there is more that unites us than divides us and that our diversity is our strength—it always has been. So, as we celebrate the critical progress we have made, we also commit to continuing our work to build a more just, more equitable, and freer state and country for all."

FOX6 News reached out to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Rep. Mark Born for comment. Workers in their respective offices said both Republicans were not available for comment Wednesday.