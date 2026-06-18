The Brief City of Milwaukee officials raised the Juneteenth flag above City Hall on Thursday morning. Milwaukee is home to the nation's longest-running Juneteenth celebration, having held its first in 1971. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over.



Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest and longest-running Juneteenth celebrations in the nation.

In honor of the upcoming holiday, the City of Milwaukee officially raised the Juneteenth flag over City Hall on Thursday, June 18.

The Juneteenth flag has been raised annually over the City Hall complex during the week of Juneteenth since 2020.

Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall

Milwaukee raises Juneteenth flag above city hall

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

About Juneteenth

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. On June 19, 1865, soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War was over. The holiday observes the date "the people of Texas were informed all slaves are free."

In 2021, after decades of lobbying, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

Related article