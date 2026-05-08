Juneteenth celebration at Summerfest; experiences, events June 18-20

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The Brief Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House have announced Juneteenth celebration details for 2026. Milwaukee’s traditional Juneteenth Day parade and festival will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on June 19. Enjoy a variety of experiences and events from June 18 through June 20.



Summerfest and Northcott Neighborhood House invite the community to extend the Juneteenth celebration at Summerfest with a variety of experiences and events from June 18 through June 20.

Milwaukee’s traditional Juneteenth Day parade and festival will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on June 19, celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2026.

Summerfest Opening Ceremony

What we know:

During the festival’s official opening ceremony on June 18 at 6 p.m., Summerfest will recognize the recipients of Northcott Neighborhood House’s Juneteenth scholarship pageant.

Charlie Wilson, with support from Danny Boy will help kick off Summerfest’s opening day with a can’t miss performance at BMO Pavilion.

Juneteenth Parade, Summerfest admission promotion

What we know:

Milwaukee World Festival will participate in Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Parade on June 19, joining the community in celebrating one of the nation’s longest‑running Juneteenth traditions.

Summerfest will have a special admission promotion that will directly support Northcott Neighborhood House and the individuals and families it serves.

The first 2,500 fans who arrive at Summerfest on June 19, 2026, between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and donate three shelf stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket, courtesy of Redo Cabinets. Food donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate and tickets are valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

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Music will be featured across multiple Summerfest stages on June 19 with a mix of national and local artists.

A Taste of Juneteenth

What we know:

Also returning during Summerfest is "A Taste of Juneteenth," a ticketed culinary experience on Saturday, June 20 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Potawatomi Founder’s Club, featuring a lineup of local food vendors.

For more information and tickets, visit Summerfest.com.