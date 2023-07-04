July 4th Milwaukee talent show, kids take center stage

Fourth of July celebrations continued in Milwaukee Tuesday.

Children took center stage at a talent show at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center . Young dancer, singers and poets shared their gifts with others.

"I feel inspired by that song, and I loved the way I danced," said dancer Akairah Benson.

"It's so peaceful, and I love dancing on the Fourth of July," dancer Kalyn Jenkins said.

"Honor On Our Flag with Freedom and Race" was the city's theme this year.