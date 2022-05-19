July 4th Milwaukee community festivities to return this summer

article

The city of Milwaukee’s Fourth of July festivities are back and scheduled for Monday, July 4, 2022.

After the last two years of pandemic-related cancelations, community activities are returning to parks throughout Milwaukee this summer – including parades, picnics, games, talent contests and fireworks.

The Fourth of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide Fourth of July Commission and neighborhood committees. The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partners in the planning and hosting efforts. The city is working with the Milwaukee Health Department and local public health partners in ensuring that activities are safely held in 2022.

Celebrations will be held at: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Lake Park, Lincoln Park (fireworks only), Mitchell Park, Noyes Park, Washington Park (fireworks only), and Wilson Park.

More information about Independence Day Celebrations throughout Milwaukee can be found on the city's website.

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a safe, friendly celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city.

"I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors."