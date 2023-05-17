Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park returns Thursday nights starting June 1

article

Milwaukee’s Jazz in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Park starting Thursday, June 1.

The free outdoor music series has been around for more than 30 years. Each week during the summer through Aug. 31, Cathedral Square Park will feature a different band beginning at 5 p.m.

A news release says the summer concert series will open with the 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Nominees, The Group, with openers Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero. The Group plays the "funkiest jazz on the planet," with several members inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame. Other notable performers include No. 3 Billboard Blues Chart winner Altered Five Blues Band on June 15, Afro-Latino group CNJ Latin Jazz on July 6 and newer collective Funk Club Wagon on Aug. 10. Jazz in the Park is again pleased to partner with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, performing Aug. 3, and the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, created by dedicated jazz musicians and supporters to help continue the legacy of jazz in Milwaukee, who will play on Aug. 17.

Jazz in the Park line for 2023

June 1: The Group with openers Kavon Cortez Jones & The Next Paperback Hero

June 8: B.D. Greer & The Gents

June 15: Altered Five Blues Band with opener Tommy Odetto

June 22: Urban Empress and The Urbanites

June 29: Christopher’s Project

July 6: CNJ Latin Jazz

July 27: Bill Bonifas and Friends

Aug. 3: Fresh Coast Jazz featuring The Jazz Men

Aug. 10: Funk Club Wagon

Aug. 17: Milwaukee Jazz Institute: WE SIX

Aug. 24: Caché Mke. featuring Salsabrositas Rumba Caliente

Aug. 31: The Kal Bergendahl Project (KBP) + "Come Together" (The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jazz in the Park, Milwaukee

The release says Jazz in the Park is fully funded by sponsors, donors and beverage sales. To support Jazz in the Park, consider purchasing a beverage from one of the various on-site bars. If interested in donating or becoming a sponsor, you are invited to email info@easttown.com.