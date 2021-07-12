Milwaukee invests $13.8M; job readiness and employment

The City of Milwaukee is investing $13.8 million to promote job readiness and employment opportunities, Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Monday, July 12.

The Milwaukee Recovery and Resilience Plan uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The workforce efforts are part of the first phase of ARPA funds to be deployed in Milwaukee.

The goal of the investments is to connect unemployed and low-wage workers with family-supporting jobs and career opportunities.

Barrett issued the following statement in a news release:

"Too many residents of Milwaukee are not connected to jobs that pay well or have opportunities for advancement. With the Milwaukee Recovery and Resilience Plan, I propose a range of investments that prepare workers and connect them with jobs and careers. These efforts are important for our residents and important for Milwaukee’s economy."

This first phase of the Mayor’s Recovery and Resilience Plan will be reviewed by the Milwaukee Common Council over the next several weeks.