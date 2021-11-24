Milwaukee inmate missing, walked away from work release

article

A search is underway for Demetrius Hooks, an inmate at Felmers Chaney Correctional Institution in Milwaukee. According to authorities, he went on break from his work-release job around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and did not return.

He's 5'10" tall and weighs 153 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual should immediately contact law enforcement.