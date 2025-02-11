Milwaukee inmate accused of offering bribe to correctional officer

article

An inmate at the Milwaukee County jail is accused of trying to bribe a correctional officer. The accused, 46-year-old Shawn Sims, is charged with attempted bribery of a public official.

Bribery case

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County Correctional Officer reported on Dec. 12, 2024, that an inmate, later identified as Shawn Sims, passed him a note at the Milwaukee County Jail and Criminal Justice Facility.

The note promised the correctional officer money in exchange for letting Sims out of jail early, court filings say.

The correctional officer said that Sims had promised to pay him $800 through the Cash application.

Sims was later interviewed, and admitted to offering the correctional officer cash in exchange for his release from custody, per the complaint.

Milwaukee County Jail

Sims claimed he was wrongfully being held in custody, and that is why "it has come to this point" of writing letters to correctional officers offering to pay cash to be released, the complaint states.

Online court records show that Sims was undergoing competency evaluations for a Milwaukee County case when the attempted bribe occurred.