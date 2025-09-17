Milwaukee infant death investigation near 60th and Port Avenue
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant at a residence near 60th and W. Port Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
What we know:
First responders were dispatched to the residence just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a 9-day-old baby that was unresponsive. The child died despite life-saving measures.
The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation, Milwaukee police say.
This is a developing story.
