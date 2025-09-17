Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee infant death investigation near 60th and Port Avenue

Published  September 17, 2025 1:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Neighborhood near 60th and W. Port Avenue, Milwaukee

    • A 9-day-old baby died near 60th and W. Port Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 17.
    • First responders found the infant unresponsive just after 8:30 a.m.
    • The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant at a residence near 60th and W. Port Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 17. 

Baby death investigation

What we know:

First responders were dispatched to the residence just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a 9-day-old baby that was unresponsive. The child died despite life-saving measures. 

The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation, Milwaukee police say.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

