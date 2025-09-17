Milwaukee infant death investigation near 60th and Port Avenue

article

The Brief A 9-day-old baby died near 60th and W. Port Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 17. First responders found the infant unresponsive just after 8:30 a.m. The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation.



Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant at a residence near 60th and W. Port Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Baby death investigation

What we know:

First responders were dispatched to the residence just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a 9-day-old baby that was unresponsive. The child died despite life-saving measures.

The cause of death and circumstances are under investigation, Milwaukee police say.

This is a developing story.