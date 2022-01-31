Milwaukee in-person voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 1
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee opens early in-person voting on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at three locations. The city will add more sites.
Milwaukee has seven persons running for mayor. They include (in alphabetical order): Marina Dimitrijevic, Bob Donovan, Ieshuh Griffin, Cavalier Johnson, Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson, and Lena Taylor.
Early voting times/locations
- Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Friday, Feb. 11 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. NOTE: No weekends
- Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol Drive) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays
- Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12 Noon – 7 p.m. Mondays & Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays
Absentee ballots were required to be mailed last week to voters who already requested them. That means Milwaukee drop boxes are open at 15 sites – including every City of Milwaukee Public Library. They include:
- Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Avenue
- Bay View Library, 2566. S Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th Street
- Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Avenue
- Central Library Centennial Hall, 733 N. 8th Street
- City Hall Complex, 830 N. Market St (on east side Market Street, between City Hall and Zeidler)
- East Library, 2320 N. Cramer Street
- Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road
- Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust Street
- Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street
- Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue
- Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th Street
- Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard
- Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue
The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to hear the case about whether the boxes break state law. But for the primary, the absentee ballot drop boxes can stay open.
This is a developing story.
