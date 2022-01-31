Milwaukee in-person voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 1

article

Milwaukee opens early in-person voting on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at three locations. The city will add more sites.

Milwaukee has seven persons running for mayor. They include (in alphabetical order): Marina Dimitrijevic, Bob Donovan, Ieshuh Griffin, Cavalier Johnson, Earnell Lucas, Michael Sampson, and Lena Taylor.

Early voting times/locations

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building (841 North Broadway, Room 102) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Friday, Feb. 11 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. NOTE: No weekends

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Friday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

NOTE: No weekends

Midtown Center (5700 W. Capitol Drive) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays

Zablocki Library (3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue) Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12 Noon – 7 p.m. Mondays & Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays

Tuesday, Feb. 1 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Noon – 7 p.m. Mondays & Tuesdays

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays & Thursdays

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays

Absentee ballots were required to be mailed last week to voters who already requested them. That means Milwaukee drop boxes are open at 15 sites – including every City of Milwaukee Public Library. They include:

Atkinson Library, 1960 W. Atkinson Avenue

Bay View Library, 2566. S Kinnickinnic Avenue

Capitol Library, 3969 N. 74th Street

Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Central Library Centennial Hall, 733 N. 8th Street

City Hall Complex, 830 N. Market St (on east side Market Street, between City Hall and Zeidler)

East Library, 2320 N. Cramer Street

Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

Good Hope Library, 7715 W. Good Hope Road

Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust Street

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S. Howell Avenue

Villard Square Library, 5190 N. 35th Street

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to hear the case about whether the boxes break state law. But for the primary, the absentee ballot drop boxes can stay open.

This is a developing story.