Milwaukee illegal dumping; tires, concrete plague man's property

A Milwaukee man said his property has become a wasteland from people illegally dumping things – from tires and concrete to trash – in what has become a weekly occurrence.

"They don’t care if you're talking to them, if you tell them the police is coming," said Dominique Murphy.

Video captured a U-Haul unloading piles of tires onto Murphy's property before driving away.

"When you’re looking and got 150 tires on your property, it’s like: ‘OK, what am I supposed to do now?’" Murphy said.

Tires, CDs, nails and concrete are just some of the things Murphy is dealing with. Trash covers his property.

Illegal dumping on Dominique Murphy's Milwaukee property

"The weight of this has to be ridiculously high, like this is not something you can easily lift," said Murphy.

"They charge $3 to $5 dollars at the dump for a tire. The first four or five tires are free. That’s it," he added. "That’s thousands of dollars that you have to spend just to clean up something that you never did."

Murphy said he planned to flip the house for profit, but now he's been losing money while picking up other people's trash.

"We were out here for 10 hours, cleaning up all the trash bagging it up," he said.

Murphy said the city told him there's no way of tracking the illegal dumpers, because they are using a U-Haul. It means the fines all fall on him.

Illegal dumping on Dominique Murphy's Milwaukee property

"Basically saying hey, you are going to be disciplined for something that you had no involvement in, and how does that seem like justice?" he said.

Murphy hopes, by speaking out, the dumping will stop and not just move somewhere else: "The main thing I want is the issue resolved. To have this type of incident not happen to somebody else's property."

FOX6 News reached out to the city's Department of Neighborhood Services and the district's alderman, but did not hear back. Public records show multiple complaints have been filed.