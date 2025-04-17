Milwaukee ICE raids, small businesses feel economic strain

The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted raids in Milwaukee. Immigrant-owned businesses on the city's south side are feeling a domino effect. They are doing what they can to stay open as business drops.



Immigrant-owned businesses on Milwaukee's south side are feeling the impact of recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Business owners who spoke to FOX6 News said the raids have caused a domino effect that puts them in a tough situation, and they are doing what they can to stay open.

"Every customer is always valued, but we appreciate them more now," said Alejandro Rivera, owner of Rivera's Western Wear.

Boots, belts and buckles have filled Rivera's store for 27 years, but he said business has dropped 50% since the end of January as fear and uncertainty linger in the immigrant community.

"Unfortunately, there is a lot of fear in the community," he said. "Anyone who sees someone in a uniform, they think it's ICE."

Rivera said, for years, his family has depended on his business to live.

"It's unknown what will happen to my shop that I've worked so hard to have for 27 years. I'm concerned for my family, my kids, grandkids and community," he said.

Todo Postres, a bakery on Oklahoma Avenue, is also feeling the hit.

"We have seen more than a 50% dip in business in our bakery," said Jesus Bisoso.

Bisoso and Pedro Garcia run the bakery, known for their wedding and birthday cakes.

"Customers tell us they are afraid to do their wedding or quinceañera because they fear something may happen to their family that may force them to cancel," said Bisoso.

In an average month, the owners said they typically have about 25 orders for events. Right now, they barely have 10 orders scheduled.

"It is concerning because if this keeps going it won't only affect us but also our team who need their jobs," said Garcia.

"Our Latino and immigrant community has overcome several rough moments. We will be able to overcome this one too," said Rivera.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated quotes from Spanish into English.