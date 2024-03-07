I-894 construction: Traffic shifts, lane closures announced
article
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced two upcoming, long-term traffic shifts and lane closures on I-894.
Crews will be working on median reconstruction work along the corridor that stretches from the Mitchell Interchange to the Hale Interchange. The projects are part of the ongoing rehabilitation to I-894 between 35th and 84th streets.
Here's what motorists can expect.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Starting March 14:
- The left lane on westbound I-894 (northbound I-41 within Mitchell Interchange), between Layton Avenue and 85th Street, is scheduled to close until mid-summer.
- Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-894, between 92nd Street and 27th Street, will be shifted to the outside shoulders until mid-summer.
Featured
Starting March 18:
- The left lane on eastbound I-894 between Cold Spring Road and 92nd Street (Hale Interchange) is scheduled to close for approximately one month.
WisDOT said timelines are dependent on weather and subject to change.