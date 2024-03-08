article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's reconstruction recommendation for I-94 in Milwaukee received federal approval on Friday, March 8.

With the Federal Highway Administration's authorization, WisDOT said the I-94 East-West project from 16th Street to 70th Street can now advance into final design and construction.

The project recommendation targets the urban stretch of interstate and includes modifications to the Stadium Interchange, such as eliminating left-hand exit and entrance ramps, "right-sizing" the interchange to a diverging diamond and reconstructing the full corridor to a full four lanes in each direction.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

WisDOT said all improvements are subject to future funding allocations. Utility work and project construction are scheduled to begin in late 2025.

Public engagement helped mitigate impacts and refine the selected recommendation, WisDOT said, and remains a priority as the project moves forward. Opportunities to engage on the project will continue to be available, and planning for an upcoming public meeting is currently underway.



