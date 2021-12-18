Shooting closes Northbound I-43 near Fond du Lac Avenue: MCSO

All northbound lanes of Interstate 43 were closed in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac Avenue due to a shooting Saturday night, Dec. 18.

The closure began around 7:45 p.m., and all lanes reopened around 9:25 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot while driving.

FOX6 News at the scene spotted law enforcement officers at the North Avenue exit – roughly one mile north of the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

