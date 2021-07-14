MPD partners with Hyundai, Kia to deter thefts

The Milwaukee Police Department has gone straight to the manufacturers, trying to deter car thefts. Hyundai and Kia are providing steering wheel locks for police to distribute to vehicle owners.

Car thefts in the city are up nearly 200%. Hyundai and Kia vehicles, in particular, are being targeted; they're easy targets for thieves.

Riverside Automotive has been on the front lines of repairing broken into and damaged Hyundai and Kia vehicles, servicing as many as three cars in one week.

"They’ll break one of the windows, get into the car, damage the steering column," said Peter Bilgo with Riverside Automotive. "Once you break into the steering column, they can take a screwdriver and start the car."

Milwaukee police have been working to fix the growing problem. There have been more than 3,400 Hyundai and Kia thefts so far in 2021 – a huge leap from 2020 when there were fewer than 900. Police said the thefts often lead to more crime.

"Sometimes they’re involved in pursuits, reckless driving and they can lead to something more tragic," said Sgt. Efrain Cornejo.

The uptick in thefts has forced an interesting partnership between the department and the manufacturers – trying to put an end to the crime.

"This is just an extra step to help prevent an auto theft from occurring," Sgt. Cornejo said. "They took this very seriously and they’re working with us to find a solution."

Anyone who owns a Hyundai or Kia and lives, works or goes to school in Milwaukee can go to any police district to get a steering wheel lock.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.