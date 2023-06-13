Milwaukee Hunger Task Force summer meals feed kids every day

During the summer, with no school, there is concern kids could go hungry. The Hunger Task Force's Summer Meals Program ensures Milwaukee children are fed every day.

"The smiles from the kids," said Maquian Johnson, reflecting on four years as a volunteer. "It sounds cheesy, but…I've had people tell me how thankful they are for me every day."

Johnson sees firsthand how the summer months can be some of the hungriest for children who rely on school meals.

"Because sometimes, they aren't eating, or the kids aren't eating," said Johnson. "They get at least one meal a day."

"About 10% of children receive a summer meal who typically receive a school meal during the summer year," said Ashley Best, Hunger Task Force. "The biggest barrier is that families don't know about that resource."

Hunger Task Force partnered with the city to spread the word in hopes no child goes hungry.

"To ensure children have access to nutritious meals and a place to learn," said Best. "There are over 140 sites all over Milwaukee County that welcome children 18 and under to have three meals a day."

Families are invited to "Meet Up and Eat Up" for free at more than 140 parks across the county throughout the summer.

"The Summer Meals Program will provide thousands and thousands of kids with nutritious food, and allow families to save money," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The ultimate hope is to make sure no parent has to worry about how they'll feed their child.

"Really, it's a lifesaving program," said Mayor Johnson.

The goal is to serve more than 400,000 meals throughout the summer.