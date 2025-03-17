Milwaukee human trafficking case; search warrant shows new details

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of running a human trafficking operation. Last week, 38-year-old Austin Chronister appeared in court, charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment. Newly filed court documents say police searched the home last week, the so-called "House Saint Pierre" on State Street.



Human trafficking, sexual assault and false imprisonment allegations go back years in the case of a Milwaukee real estate agent and what happened inside his home.

What we know:

Last week, 38-year-old Austin Chronister appeared in court, charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment. Prosecutors say these crimes date back years.

Newly filed court documents say police searched the home last week, the so-called "House Saint Pierre" on State Street that Chronister co-owns with Milwaukee attorney Christin Saint Pierre.

Saint Pierre has not been charged.

But in her home, police were looking for contracts signed by two women to live there.

Dig deeper:

Police say those contracts called for "obedience and deference, honesty, collar, sexual play and reports."

It was required that the women change their last names to Saint Pierre.

Back in November 2020, a woman walked into the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 station.

She wanted to report she was having second thoughts about an agreement to be Chronister's "servant" and was trying to get out of the relationship. The woman said she stayed at work late to avoid being forced to come home and have sex.

The woman filed two restraining orders months apart. Both were dismissed for being improperly served.

Then in May last year, a second woman walked into District 3. Filings say the woman told investigators that Chronister brutally sexually assaulted her.

Both women say they met Chronister online.

What's next:

Chronister's bond was set at $75,000. He is ordered to have no contact with at least three people.

He's due back in court later this week.