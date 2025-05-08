Milwaukee human trafficking case, man accused faces more charges

The Brief A Milwaukee man accused of imprisoning, assaulting, and trafficking women now faces more charges. Austin Chronister faces additional charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault of one woman, strangling and hurting another. Chronister is out on bond with GPS monitoring.



New charges have been filed against a Milwaukee man accused of imprisoning, assaulting, and trafficking women.

A warning, the details in this story are disturbing.

Inside a West State Street home, prosecutors say women were forced to do work, have sex on demand, and were subjected to physical abuse.

The man prosecutors say is responsible is 38-year-old Austin Chronister.

New charges filed

What we know:

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, prosecutors charged Chronister with new charges: human trafficking and sexual assault of one woman, strangling and hurting another.

There is also one additional count of human trafficking against a third, but previously known, victim.

Criminal complaint

He was charged back in March 2025 with false imprisonment and sexual assault of that third woman, as well as human trafficking and sexual assault of a fourth woman.

Court filings say all four women entered into contracts to live in the home as a part of a BDSM lifestyle.

The new filings say one woman told investigators she was forced to perform daily sex acts.

Before she moved into the home, the woman said Chronister sexually assaulted her.

Details from the criminal complaint

Another woman who lived in the house said she was tasked with the most chores in the house. Her diet was controlled, and medical care was denied.

Court documents say she eventually suffered sepsis, shock and dehydration.

When the woman said she wanted to leave, she said Chronister forced her to perform a sex act on another woman.

Details from the criminal complaint

What's next:

As prosecutors continue to piece together what happened in this house, Chronister remains out on bond with GPS monitoring.

Chronister appeared in court this week for both cases.

A bond and preliminary hearing in the latest case is set for next week.

FOX6 has reached out to Chronister's attorney for comment and has not yet heard back.