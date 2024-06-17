Milwaukee HSA Bank fraud scheme; Cecil Lacy sentenced, 2 years probation

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Cecil Lacy on Monday, June 17 to two years probation in connection with a scheme that involved using customers' personal information to steal thousands of dollars.

Lacy pleaded guilty in February to two charges against him – both misappropriating ID information. Eleven other charges against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, former HSA Bank employee Precious Palmer gave out customers' personal information as part of the scheme to steal money from their accounts.

Precious Palmer

Investigators said everything from ZIP codes, social security numbers and home addresses would then be handed to a second person – Cecil Lacy.

The complaint states Lacy would then call the bank and provide that information while pretending to be a certain customer. He was then able to access the accounts.

For about a year, the two allegedly attempted to steal thousands of dollars from customers who use HSA Bank. The district attorney's office said Lacy got away with stealing $13,000, but there were multiple unsuccessful attempts to take more.

Palmer received a similar sentence in February.