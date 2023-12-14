Milwaukee Housing Authority helps provide 400 gifts for kids

The Milwaukee Housing Authority and "Santa for a Day" teamed up Thursday, Dec. 14 to give more than 400 children gifts this Christmas.

Donors were able to help each child get the exact gift they wanted this holiday season. Housing Authority members said it's about building trust in the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It really has helped the families trust the community, that they are out here to help and to give back to them, as well as that we appreciate them here," said case manager Tammie Walker.

The event was held at the Housing Authority Community Services building near 6th and Reservoir.