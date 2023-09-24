Milwaukee Housing Authority could be regulated by the city vs. itself

The Milwaukee Housing Authority could be regulated by the city if the Common Council passes an ordinance to be heard by the Steering and Rules Committee Monday, Sept. 25.

Despite its name, the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee answers to its own board and investors. The ordinance would change that.

FOX6 News has covered the issues before, from rent mismanagement at College Court to health and safety concerns like rats running around Westlawn Gardens, black mold in a unit at Becher Court, and an elevator out of service for three months at Locust Court.

"They act like they don't care about us," said Wilma Gibson.

With help from the nonprofit advocacy group, Common Ground, thousands of renters are telling the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee enough is enough.

"They're the most vulnerable folks in our society, and they have no protection from the city." said Kevin Solomon, Common Ground.

Since March, Common Ground has been pushing the city to do something, and Monday could be the first step as the Steering and Rules Committee considers the ordinance that would give the Department of Neighborhood Services the power to monitor complaints, conduct inspections and enforce building and zoning codes at HACM properties.

"It's about providing that protection," said Solomon. "It's about showing residents, 'We're there for you.'"

In a statement, HACM said it supports the change, calling Monday's meeting a good opportunity for all involved, adding, "We believe the directives offer an additional tool to help strengthen our established processes."

Common Ground hopes this first step isn't the only one.

"This is about building momentum," said Solomon. "This is about showing that when we come together to build nonpartisan, people power, we can really get things done."

Should the committee pass the ordinance, it would still need the vote of the full Common Council.

Statement from HACM

"The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) supports proposed actions by Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Common Council requiring the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services to inspect reports of code violations at HACM properties. HACM is committed to providing safe, well-maintained homes for our residents. We believe the Mayor’s and Council’s directives offer an additional tool to help strengthen our established processes and to supplement existing investor and federal inspection requirements. This is a good opportunity for HACM, the city, and, most importantly, our residents. We welcomed Milwaukee’s Department of Neighborhood Services into our buildings earlier this year and look forward to working with them again as a result of this legislation."