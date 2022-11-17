Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

article

Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15.

Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather.

Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get you off your feet while doing his favorite thing. He was a pastor for 30 years, and spent the past five at a church off of Capitol Drive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee home caught fire near 61st and Stark. Firefighters said they found the 68-year-old dead inside.

Family said Bennett's wife, Patricia, who is also a pastor, was able to get out alive.

Robert Bennett

The fire department said the fire's cause is "undetermined," but firefighters said they have not found evidence of suspicious activity.

Bennett's family told FOX6 News they are unable to do an interview at this time; they live out of state and are traveling back to Milwaukee to be with loved ones.