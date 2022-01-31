Milwaukee house fire; boy dies from burn injuries

article

A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy has died from burn injuries suffered in a house fire on the city's south side last week. The victim is identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Gideon Simos.

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to the scene near 5th and Madison on Wednesday morning, Jan. 26 – in single-digit temperatures. The home was fully involved. Milwaukee Deputy Fire Chief Dewayne Smoots said firefighters found a mother and toddler with burn injuries outside the house when they arrived.

The child had been taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment of burns. The medical examiner's report indicates the boy died on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30.

The boy's mother suffered cuts and smoke inhalation when she broke a window to the child's room – and went in to pull him to safety, the medical examiner's report says.

House fire near 5th and Madison, Milwaukee

Beyond flames, firefighters had to fight cold temperatures, forcing crews to rotate to stay warm in the bitter cold.

Investigators are looking into the cause of this fire, but officials said they have no reason to believe it’s suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story.