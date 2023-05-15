Milwaukee HOPE kit initiative; new partnership with MPD announced

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball were among community leaders who helped announce a new partnership with the HOPE kit initiative in Milwaukee on Monday, May 15.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is now a partner with the HOPE kit initiative. They are available to anyone in the community -- no questions asked.

Each HOPE kit contains the following:

One 2-pack of Narcan nasal spray with instruction card

One single-use CPR face shield

Two Fentanyl test strips

Harm reduction, treatment, and community resource information cards

Hope kits

From 2020 to 2022, the Milwaukee Police Department has administered Narcan 259 times. MPD's Advanced Crisis Intervention Team will distribute the HOPE kits eventually citywide. For now, they can be found at Districts 2 and 3 -- where there have been a higher amount of overdoses.

This is a developing story.