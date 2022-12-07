Milwaukee Hop streetcar expansion stalls

Your tax dollars are paying for Milwaukee's streetcar, and for years, city leaders have talked about expanding it north and south. One plan is now a step away from being shelved, but that doesn’t mean the streetcar expansion is permanently stalled.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he still wants to expand the Hop, and Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the downtown area, said the expansion is not on ice, but at least one piece of legislation is a step away from going to the procedural junkyard.

The Hop expansion, for years, has stalled. The Common Council hasn't touched one resolution laying out expansion north to Bronzeville since 2019. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the very end of a Common Council committee meeting, they called for clearing an item from the docket, something that happens from time to time to old proposals that haven't been discussed.

The Hop streetcar in Milwaukee

"Expansion, we’re past that," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski. "We can’t have that conversation. We have to think about the here and now."

Some folks hopping on the Hop Wednesday said they support expansion.

"Looking long-term, transit is going to be what’s going to help the city in the long run, especially as more jobs and companies grow and develop in this region," said Derek Hansen.

Rider G Lloyd doesn’t own a car and said he likes that the rides are free.

"I would normally have to rely on walking, so with the Hop around, I don’t have to walk downtown to go to the bank, stuff like that, so it’s really good," he said.

"Anyone that knows the city’s finances, we are barely staying above water as far as doing the basic functions of city government," said Borkowski.

Candidates laid out plans during the spring mayoral election.

"The ridership is just not there," said former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan. "We haven’t even begun to charge people to ride, so we have an obligation to respect the taxpayer, and if Alderman Johnson wants to move this streetcar all over town, just how does he intend on paying for it when Milwaukee is faced with so many other monumental challenges?"

Johnson pitched Hop expansion.

"If we want to grow, if we want to have amenities that are attractive for the next generation of worker, people like me, young, educated millennials that want to come to the city and lay down roots, to start a family, to start a business, then we have to be able to compete," said Johnson. "I have a desire to grow the city. I want to see more population. I want to see more business. I want to see more development, and the streetcar is an economic development tool that will help us to get there."

Right now, the two-mile loop goes to Third Ward and east side.

Zoning Committee Chairman Michael Murphy said the committee's actions were not intended to end the debate on Hop expansion. The fact is, they haven't talked about it for three years.

They could dust off plans in the future, but given the city's budget problems, that could be years away.