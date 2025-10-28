article

A new fight is trying to stop The Hop: A Milwaukee alderman is taking his opposition to the streetcar to the Trump administration.

The backstory:

For years now, tax dollars have paid for Milwaukee's streetcar. The Hop offers free rides and is running in the red with a yearly deficit of $4 million.

The city promised the federal government it would run the streetcar for decades. It unlocked federal money to help fund The Hop, but if the city stopped running the streetcar, it would be on the hook to pay back $48 million.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Ald. Scott Spiker wrote U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, asking him to let the city off the hook for its grant obligations – meaning it could stop the service and not have to repay the federal government.

"Would I like to have a $4.2 million, two-mile loop that serves the downtown, or would I rather have some more fire engines? Would I rather have some more library hours? Would I rather have some paved streets?" Spiker said.

"We are putting serious consideration into serious matters to deal with the serious city budget. Pawning for headlines is not something that I'm going to be a part of," said Ald. Peter Burgelis.

FOX6 News has not heard back on what Duffy thought of the letter. Two Republican state lawmakers also wrote Duffy, backing Spiker. One of them is Bob Donovan, a former Milwaukee alderman himself who was a fierce opponent of the streetcar.