The Brief A Milwaukee man was found guilty of killing three people in one night this summer. Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare were shot and killed on Aug. 8. Thomas Seville Zollicoffer is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 20.



Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, the Milwaukee man found guilty of killing three people in one night, will be sentenced on Friday.

What's next:

Zollicoffer is scheduled to be sentenced in Judge David Borowski's court at 9 a.m. FOX6 News will livestream the hearing once it begins.

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The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. A jury found him guilty on all charges Thursday, Nov. 19.

Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare

Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

Others charged

Dig deeper:

The district attorney's office charged Zollicoffer's cousin, 38-year-old Elana Cole, with harboring/aiding a felon and three misdemeanors. Court records show she pleaded not guilty to all charges in October, and a deferred prosecution agreement hearing is now scheduled for December.

Prosecutors also accused Zollicoffer’s friend, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, of driving Zollicoffer to and from the crime scenes. On Nov. 16, court records show Phengphonsavanh pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon as part of a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Zollicoffer at trial.

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Trial coverage

Timeline:

FOX6 News was in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.