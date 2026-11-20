Zollicoffer sentencing: Milwaukee man convicted in 3 homicides
MILWAUKEE - Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, the Milwaukee man found guilty of killing three people in one night, will be sentenced on Friday.
What's next:
Zollicoffer is scheduled to be sentenced in Judge David Borowski's court at 9 a.m. FOX6 News will livestream the hearing once it begins.
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Two shootings, three killed
The backstory:
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. A jury found him guilty on all charges Thursday, Nov. 19.
Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare
Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.
The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.
Others charged
Dig deeper:
The district attorney's office charged Zollicoffer's cousin, 38-year-old Elana Cole, with harboring/aiding a felon and three misdemeanors. Court records show she pleaded not guilty to all charges in October, and a deferred prosecution agreement hearing is now scheduled for December.
Prosecutors also accused Zollicoffer’s friend, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, of driving Zollicoffer to and from the crime scenes. On Nov. 16, court records show Phengphonsavanh pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon as part of a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Zollicoffer at trial.
Trial coverage
Timeline:
FOX6 News was in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.
- 'F*** you:' Milwaukee man convicted of killing 3 people yells at judge in courtroom outburst
- Nov. 19: Jury finds man guilty of killing 3 people
- Nov. 18: Witness testifies under cooperation agreement
- Nov. 17: Witnesses describe bickering, fighting before Milwaukee homicides
- Nov. 16: Trial begins for Milwaukee man accused of killing 3 people in 1 night
- Aug. 28: Milwaukee homicides, 3 killed; jail privileges revoked for man accused
- Aug. 14: Milwaukee homicides; man charged, accused of killing 3 people
- Aug. 11: Milwaukee homicides, wanted suspect arrested after standoff
The Source: FOX6 News was in court for the trial. Additional information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court records.