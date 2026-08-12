The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a man, wanted for killing three people, after a standoff. Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz and Shamarla Hare were shot on Saturday. The suspect was arrested after a standoff near 84th and Fiebrantz on Tuesday.



Milwaukee police arrested a man, wanted for shooting and killing three people within 30 minutes of each other in different parts of the city over the weekend, prompting a days-long manhunt, after a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

In custody

The details:

FOX6 News is not naming the man at this time because he hasn't been formally charged. However, police and court records show he is 36 years old and a convicted felon.

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Records show he was booked on recommended charges of three counts of homicide and two counts of felony firearm possession.

The backstory:

Police were first called to a shooting at an apartment building, the Knitting Factory Lofts, near 21st and Pierce at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 8. A 911 caller told a dispatcher that people were shot by their friend’s boyfriend, according to court filings.

Vanessa DeHerrera, Scott Bucholz

When police arrived, according to court filings and family, police found 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera dead in a second-floor apartment, and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz wounded. First responders tried to keep Bucholz alive, but he also died at the scene.

DeHerrera’s family told FOX6 that DeHerrera, a mother of two boys, ages 2 and 5, was trying to leave her on-and-off again boyfriend. Bucholz’s family said in online posts that Bucholz was helping a friend in a domestic dispute.

The backstory:

About 20 minutes after the shooting on Pierce Street, and four miles away, police were called to a home near 39th and Townsend. There police found Shamarla Hare, 39, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to court filings.

Shamarla Hare

Filings said Hare – identified by family to FOX6 – was rushed to the hospital but died during surgery. Hare’s family told FOX6 the suspect in the prior shooting came to tell her what happened and when she wanted no part of it, the suspect shot her.

Dig deeper:

The two shootings, which happened within 30 minutes, left three people dead. It led to a manhunt for the suspect for more than two days.

Milwaukee police said they got a report of the wanted man in the area of 84th and Fiebrantz, just north of Capitol Drive, and surrounded a home shortly after noon on Aug. 11. MPD said they tried to contact the man, but he barricaded himself inside, leading to a tactical response and crisis negotiators being called in.

Police said the man came out of the house about an hour later. FOX6 was there as officers talked with the man, as he held a phone in his hand, who told the officers to shoot him. In the video from the standoff, a small "pop" is heard, and the man shook his hand as if wincing in pain. Officers rushed forward as a flashbang exploded nearby, and police tackled the man to the ground.