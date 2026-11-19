The Brief A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of killing three people in one night. While in court, the man yelled "f*** you" at the judge during an outburst. The outburst started after the judge denied a request to lift in-custody restrictions.



"F*** you." Those were the words from Thomas Seville Zollicoffer to Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski at the start of a courtroom outburst after a jury found him guilty Thursday of killing three people.

Courtroom outburst

What they're saying:

Defense Attorney Russell Jones asked Borowski if, given the verdict, he would consider lifting a restriction that had been issued on Zollicoffer's communication privileges while in custody. The judge denied that request.

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"I am confident, as confident as I sit here, that if I lifted his restrictions he would immediately pick up a tablet issued by the jail or otherwise and start to intimidate or attempt to intimidate the victim or the victims' families," Borowski said. "There is no chance on god's Earth that –"

That's when Zollicoffer shouted "f*** you," starting a profanity-laden outburst that included him directing racial slurs at the judge. He continued to yell at the gallery as he was escorted out of the courtroom.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August.

Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

Trial coverage

Complete coverage:

FOX6 News was in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.