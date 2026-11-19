Milwaukee court outburst, man found guilty of killing 3 people
MILWAUKEE - "F*** you." Those were the words from Thomas Seville Zollicoffer to Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski at the start of a courtroom outburst after a jury found him guilty Thursday of killing three people.
Courtroom outburst
What they're saying:
Defense Attorney Russell Jones asked Borowski if, given the verdict, he would consider lifting a restriction that had been issued on Zollicoffer's communication privileges while in custody. The judge denied that request.
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"I am confident, as confident as I sit here, that if I lifted his restrictions he would immediately pick up a tablet issued by the jail or otherwise and start to intimidate or attempt to intimidate the victim or the victims' families," Borowski said. "There is no chance on god's Earth that –"
That's when Zollicoffer shouted "f*** you," starting a profanity-laden outburst that included him directing racial slurs at the judge. He continued to yell at the gallery as he was escorted out of the courtroom.
Two shootings, three killed
The backstory:
The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August.
Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.
The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.
Trial coverage
Complete coverage:
FOX6 News was in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.
- Nov. 19: Jury finds man guilty of killing 3 people
- Nov. 18: Witness testifies under cooperation agreement
- Nov. 17: Witnesses describe bickering, fighting before Milwaukee homicides
- Nov. 16: Trial begins for Milwaukee man accused of killing 3 people in 1 night
- Aug. 28: Milwaukee homicides, 3 killed; jail privileges revoked for man accused
- Aug. 14: Milwaukee homicides; man charged, accused of killing 3 people
- Aug. 11: Milwaukee homicides, wanted suspect arrested after standoff
The Source: FOX6 News was in court for the trial. Additional information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court records.