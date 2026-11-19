The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing three people in one night this summer. Thomas Seville Zollicoffer is charged with three counts of intentional homicide. Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera and Shamarla Hare were fatally shot on Aug. 8.



The trial of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, a Milwaukee man accused of killing three people in one night this summer, continues Thursday.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August.

Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare

Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

Zollicoffer trial | Thursday, Nov. 19

In court:

The jury heard testimony from a Wisconsin State Crime Lab DNA analyst, Sharon Polakowski, who explained DNA can be used to tell people apart except for identical siblings. Zollicoffer has an identical twin brother.

The state rested its case at around 11:10 a.m. Thomas Seville Zollicoffer then took the stand in his own defense.

Thomas Seville Zollicoffer

Zollicoffer testified he knew Vanessa DeHerrera and was with her at the apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. He testified he did not know Scott Bucholz before that day. Zollicoffer said people were drinking and doing "weed and coke," and someone wanted to make a liquor store run. He asked someone for a gun because the area was dangerous, and he put it in his waistband, but it fell – which led to an argument – so he gave the gun back and two other people went to the liquor store and came back. He said he didn't see the gun again for "quite a while."

Zollicoffer described arguments among several people at the apartment over someone DeHerrera was seeing, and he thought there was going to be a fight. He said he was trying to get a ride to leave when he saw Bucholz with a gun. He said it was the same gun someone had given him, Zollicoffer, earlier. Zollicoffer said he tried to get the gun from Bucholz, and it went off before the two of them started to tussle. It then went off two more times. He then admitted he shot at Bucholz after Bucholz "came at him." He said "there was so much going on," and he realized there was someone else with a gun, and he fired more shots as he left the house.

Zollicoffer said Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, who is charged with aiding a felon in the case, gave him a ride away from the area, and he went to a neighbor's house. He then got into an argument with Shamarla Hare, during which he said Hare grabbed him, so he grabbed the gun he had and shot Hare because he thought Hare might've been grabbing for the gun. He said he told people he was sorry and left.

On cross-examination from the state, Zollicoffer said he initially went to the apartment at 21st and Pierce to check on DeHererra. The state played video from an interview Zollicoffer had with police, when he was questioned and said he already had a gun. He also described where everyone was inside the apartment that night. He said there was an argument, and he jumped up – and the gun, which Bucholz had, went off. He thought he might have "spooked" Bucholz.

Zollicoffer and Bucholz started to tussle, he testified, and the gun went off again. The gun ended up on the ground, so Zollicoffer grabbed it, and he saw Bucholz "coming at" him, so he shot Bucholz "once or twice." He maintained that he never shot DeHerrera, and that she was shot accidentally during the struggle over the gun, but then said that he did shoot her after she'd already been shot.

Judge David Borowoski intervened during the cross-examination, taking exception to Zollicoffer's profanity and tone directed at the assistant district attorney. Zollicoffer described comments from Borowski and the ADA as "theatrics" and "funny."

As cross-examination continued, Zollicoffer described being emotional in the moment of the shootings.

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Others charged

Dig deeper:

The district attorney's office charged Zollicoffer's cousin, 38-year-old Elana Cole, with harboring/aiding a felon and three misdemeanors. Court records show she pleaded not guilty to all charges in October, and a deferred prosecution agreement hearing is now scheduled for December.

Prosecutors also accused Zollicoffer’s friend, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, of driving Zollicoffer to and from the crime scenes. On Nov. 16, court records show Phengphonsavanh pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon as part of a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Zollicoffer at trial.

Trial coverage

Complete coverage:

FOX6 News is in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional information as the trial proceeds Thursday.