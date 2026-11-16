The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing three people in one night this summer. Thomas Seville Zollicoffer is charged with three counts of intentional homicide. Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera and Shamarla Hare were fatally shot on Aug. 8.



The trial of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, a Milwaukee man accused of killing three people in one night this summer, began Monday.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August.

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Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare

Zollicoffer trial | Monday, Nov. 16

In court:

From a pool of more than 40 potential jurors, a jury of eight men and six women was sworn in. The state and defense presented their opening statements on Monday afternoon before witness testimony began.

During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Emily Zimmel said Zollicoffer showed up at an apartment uninvited and unannounced before first killing DeHerrera.

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"This is a simple case," Zimmel said. "There's going to be no question that the defendant is the one who murdered these three people on the night of Aug. 8."

Defense Attorney Phoenix Breese said it's up to the jury to decide whether the state has proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Thomas Seville Zollicoffer appears in court for trial on Monday, Nov. 16.

"At the end of the day, the state has to prove Mr. Zollicoffer guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. That's their job, and that's their burden," said Breese. "When the evidence is closed, we will ask that if the state has not met their burden, that you find Mr. Zollicoffer not guilty."

Some of the first witnesses in the case were with the Milwaukee Police Department, including one of the officers who first arrived at 21st and Pierce.

Others charged

Dig deeper:

The district attorney's office charged Zollicoffer's cousin, 38-year-old Elana Cole, with harboring/aiding a felon and three misdemeanors. Court records show she pleaded not guilty to all charges in October.

Prosecutors also accused Zollicoffer’s friend, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, of driving Zollicoffer to and from the crime scenes. Court records show Phengphonsavanh pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon on Monday, Nov. 16.

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