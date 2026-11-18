The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing three people in one night this summer. Thomas Seville Zollicoffer is charged with three counts of intentional homicide. Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera and Shamarla Hare were fatally shot on Aug. 8.



The trial of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, a Milwaukee man accused of killing three people in one night this summer, continues Wednesday. Watch live gavel-to-gavel coverage above while court is in session – viewer discretion is advised.

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Zollicoffer, 37, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in August.

Scott Bucholz, Vanessa DeHerrera, Shamarla Hare

Prosecutors said Zollicoffer shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera, and her friend, 29-year-old Scott Bucholz, at an apartment near 21st and Pierce on Aug. 8. Less than 30 minutes later, Zollicoffer is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Shamarla Hare near 39th and Townsend.

The killings prompted a days-long manhunt for Zollicoffer, who was arrested at his cousin's home near 84th and Fiebrantz.

Others charged

Dig deeper:

The district attorney's office charged Zollicoffer's cousin, 38-year-old Elana Cole, with harboring/aiding a felon and three misdemeanors. Court records show she pleaded not guilty to all charges in October, and a deferred prosecution agreement hearing is now scheduled for December.

Prosecutors also accused Zollicoffer’s friend, 47-year-old Sengchanh Phengphonsavanh, of driving Zollicoffer to and from the crime scenes. On Nov. 16, court records show Phengphonsavanh pleaded guilty to harboring/aiding a felon as part of a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Zollicoffer at trial.

Trial coverage

Complete coverage:

FOX6 News is in court for the Thomas Seville Zollicoffer trial.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with additional information as the trial proceeds Tuesday.