Milwaukee homicides up 50%, leaders 'horrified' by violence

Milwaukee police responded to 20 weekend shootings, three of them fatal. The police chief said Monday, April 25 homicides are up 50% in the city.

City leaders say the violence is unnecessary, and police say many of the incidents were a result of people using a firearm to solve disagreements.

"Horrified, shocked, just like everyone else," said Pardeep Kaleka, Interfaith Conference executive director. "A lot of people right now are sort of powder kegs, walking around where they’re ready to go off. They’re ready to snap on something."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman noted there were 19 non-fatal shooting victims, three homicide victims, four juvenile victims, five female victims and four individuals arrested from Friday through Sunday.

"And a gun is used as the resolving factor," said Chief Norman. "I always ask anyone,'How can we address that?'"

Conflict resolution is something the Peace Learning Center of Milwaukee instills at a young age. The organization teaches nonviolent conflict resolution skills.

"A lot of times, habits that have to do with actions that lead to violence start very young, so it’s important to start with children when they are very young," said Ron Kuramoto, Peace Learning Center.

Kuramoto advises kids on how to handle disagreements.

"Seeing things from a different perspective, ways to actually see the other person’s perspective that don’t need to escalate into violence," said Kuramoto.

Other leaders say unresolved trauma and mental health play a role, and restoring the culture of family and community is a good place to go from here.

"If you could just hold off at that moment when you’re about to do something that’s going to change your life forever, just hold on and don’t do that," said Kaleka.

