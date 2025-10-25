article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing three people in one night. The family of one of the victims, Lakendrick Roby, held a vigil on Saturday.



A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing three people in one night could spend the rest of his life in prison. Meanwhile, the family of one of those victims is still trying to process their loss.

One night, three homicides

The backstory:

Two people, 64-year-old Marcus Smith and 50-year-old Sandra Lee, were shot on the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. The killing near 27th and Atkinson was captured on video.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Roughly an hour later, Milwaukee police said 44-year-old Lakendrick "KK" Roby was shot and killed inside a car near 31st and Courtland.

Prosecutors accuse Michael Williams, 26, of shooting and killing all three victims. Detectives said they traced bullet casings from both scenes to the same gun, and police arrested him with help from witnesses and neighbors.

Related article

"Point blank and in cold blood," said Prosecutor Sara Beth Hill. "Quite frankly, seems like some type of assassination."

Charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Williams appeared in court on Saturday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Vigil for Roby

What they're saying:

In the aftermath of heartbreak, Roby's loved ones kept a tight grip on one another Saturday.

"We're hurting right now because a piece of our family is gone," said Mondo Bivens, a friend.

"KK would give you the shirt off his back," said Aaron, a cousin. "His presence here on Earth was powerful."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said Williams told police he "did the city a favor," and court filings showed his family told investigators he'd been struggling with his mental health – a topic Roby's family said needs to be addressed to prevent future pain.

"If you know a relative or someone who is dealing with problems like that, reach out to them and get them help, because it can affect another family," said Bivens.

Family members said they do not know why Williams would have targeted any of the three victims.